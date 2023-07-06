AP TIDCO colonies to have commercial complexes

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials to make the TIDCO colonies self-reliant in all ways as they consist of hundreds and thousands of houses. He held a review meeting on housing on Thursday.

Examining various proposals submitted by the officials, the chief minister cleared the proposal for construction of commercial complexes to cater to the residents’ requirements and put-up solar panels on TIDCO houses.

He has suggested that in the first phase, such commercial complexes should be established in 15 TIDCO colonies. Steps should be taken to arrange these facilities under the aegis of women as it helps women and the residents as well.

Officials said they have so far handed over 71,452 TIIDCO houses to the beneficiaries and will hand over 29, 496 houses in July and 49,604 houses in August.

Bank loans to a tune of Rs 2000 crore have been arranged to the beneficiaries who have opted for the TIDCO houses of 365 and 430 square feet while the houses of 300 square feet are being given to the beneficiaries free of cost, they said.

The officials also told him that construction of 4,24,220 houses under Jagananna Housing colonies was completed and 5 lakh houses would be ready by August 1. While construction of 5,68,517 houses has reached roof and above-roof level and 9,56,369 houses are at various stages.

They further said that the Government has incurred an expenditure of Rs. 2201crore on housing so far in the present fiscal.

The Chief Minister directed them to focus on providing basic facilities as the colonies come up and expedite the construction further besides acquiring alternate lands for distribution of house site pattas where court cases have stalled proceedings.

Instructing them to formulate an action plan to complete construction of houses for the poor in Visakhapatnam before December, he said the Government is ready to extend all possible support for this.

“Apart from the above, you should also work on plans to acquire lands to distribute house site pattas to those who apply for sites afresh. Give it top priority,” he told them.