Buzz: Janhvi Kapoor in Kamal Haasan’s Film?

After the super success of Vikram, Kamal Haasan is busy with multiple films. He announced several interesting films that would be produced by his production house Raajkamal Films International. The latest buzz says that the veteran actor roped in actress Janhvi Kapoor for his next production. Vignesh Shivan will direct this film and Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan is rumored to play the lead role.

Janhvi Kapoor is making her South debut with NTR’s pan-Indian attempt Devara that is slated for summer 2024 release. The actress is rushed with several offers from South but she is quite selective. Now, Kamal Haasan roped Janhvi Kapoor in his next production. An official announcement will be made soon. Apart from these, Janhvi Kapoor is also busy with Bollywood films like Bawaal, Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh.