Four OTT Releases this Weekend

This weekend marks Ugadi (Telugu New Year) and four recent films will be available for streaming on various digital platforms. Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, Sharwanand’s Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, Dulquer Salman’s Hey Sinamika and Raj Tarun’s Stand Up Rahul will be available this weekend. Hey Sinamika will be streaming on Netflix from March 31st and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam will be streaming on Amazon Prime from April 1st.

Sharwanand’s Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu will be available on Sony LIV from April 2nd and Raj Tarun’s Stand Up Rahul streams on Aha from April 2nd. All these films were released in March and are declared as disasters. All these films are now available for streaming in less than a month from the theatrical release date.