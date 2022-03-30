NTR on a weight loss Mission

Young Tiger NTR gained a muscular body for his role as Komaram Bheem in RRR. The actor looked quite bulky during the promotions of RRR. He is on a break and he will start the shoot of his 30th film in the direction of Koratala Siva in June. Before this, NTR will cut down his weight and he will be seen in a lean and stylish look for Koratala’s project. Tarak fixed a target to cut down 8 kgs for the role. He started working out under the supervision of a fitness trainer.

Tarak has three complete months’ time before he commences the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film and he is keen to return back in a lean and stylish look. Tarak will also take a small break and he will head for a foreign vacation with his family members in summer. Alia Bhatt is the leading lady and Yuvasudha Arts, NTR Arts will produce this project. NTR is also in talks with Buchi Babu and the project too will commence shoot this year. NTR is also holding talks with Anil Ravipudi and the film will roll once NTR is done with the shoot of his current projects.