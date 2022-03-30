SS Rajamouli’s new Target for Mahesh Babu’s Next

SS Rajamouli is the country’s best director and he proved it once again with RRR. But he takes a minimum time of three years to carve out a film. The lead actors in his films are well prepared for this. NTR and Ram Charan spent more than four years for RRR and the film is running successfully all over. SS Rajamouli will next direct Superstar Mahesh Babu and the top director will start working on the script very soon. There are a lot of speculations about the film’s genre, budget and Superstar fans made up their minds that Mahesh will be locked for three years.

But the plans of SS Rajamouli are completely different. Rajamouli is keen to complete the shooting portions of the film in a year. The pre-production work of this untitled project will start in June and the shoot of Mahesh Babu’s film will commence in January 2023. Rajamouli is in plans to wrap up the shoot in a year and he will focus on the post-production work. He is also in plans to release the film in summer 2024. Rajamouli is spending six months on the pre-production work so that he can plan the schedules well and complete the shoot on time. More details to be announced soon.