Vaisshnav Tej’s RRV to have grand release on July 1

Following the success of Uppena, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, the new hero from the Mega family, signed a movie titled as Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga with veteran producer BVSN Prasad.

Now the latest update about Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is- the youthful entertainer is gearing up to hit the screens July 1.

The makers, who are said to be happy with the response evoked by the title teaser and first song, have now released a poster to announce the movie’s release date.

The poster features Vaisshnav Tej in a trendy look with a stethoscope. He looks stylish with a carefree attitude.

The film to be presented by Bapineedu and directed by Tamil Arjun Reddy fame Gireeshaaya has Ketika Sharma is the heroine, while Shamdat is the director of photography. Music is by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is tipped to be a family drama with romance.