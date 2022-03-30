Macherla Niyojakavargam First Attack: Nithiin in Action Mode

Advertisement

Young actor Nithiin is celebrating his birthday today and the first attack of his upcoming movie Macherla Niyojakavargam is released. Editor SR Sekhar is making his directorial debut with this mass entertainer and the shooting portions reached the final stages. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and Nithiin essays the role of Siddharth Reddy, an IAS officer in the film. The first attack reveals the glimpse of a high voltage action episode from the film. Nithiin is in action mode and the visuals, background score are decent.

The makers announced that Macherla Niyojakavargam will hit the screens on July 8th this year. Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies and Aditya Movies are the producers. Mahathi Swara Sagar is the music composer of this mass entertainer. Nithiin signed a film in the direction of Vakkantham Vamsi and the project starts rolling later this year.