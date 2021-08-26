Fraudulent act reported in Suriya’s Production House

South film star Suriya’s production house 2D Entertainment has been misused. The production house shared shocking news about the fraud on their social media account. A fraudster created a fake email id along with their logo, announced casting calls and solicited payments. The production houses responded swiftly to prevent the damage after they came to know about the issue.

“We came to know that some fraudulent person has created a fake email ID (2dentertainment.gokul@gmail.com) using the name of 2D Entertainment, along with our logo, and inviting gullible persons for auditions and soliciting certain payments. 2D Entertainment is lodging a police complaint against this imposter who has misused 2D Entertainment’s name & logo and tried to commit fraud on gullible persons. We hereby request the general public to exercise utmost caution & care and not to share any personal and confidential information without verifying whether such emails and offers for auditions are bonafide and genuine.” posted 2D Entertainment.

On the other side, 2D entertainment inked a four-film deal with Amazon Prime including Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe, Oh My Dog, and Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, which is produced by Suriya and Jyothika. The films will stream on Amazon this year.