Samantha rejects Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan

Samantha Akkineni wrapped up Guna Sekhar’s Shakunthalum and is in no mood to sign films. The actress is doing a Tamil film ” Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal” along with Nayanthara in her production and the film is directed by Vignesh Shivan. In one of her interviews with a leading Bollywood daily, Samantha revealed that she is not in a mood to sign new films and is taking a short break from work. The actress also said that bagged opportunities to work with Prabhas and Pawan Kalyan but she rejected the projects.

She has also turned down huge offers from OTT platforms. The inside news is that Samantha is going to invest time in her personal life by staying far from movies. After 11 long years of professional time, the actress going to take a break for few months. Samantha was backlashed for her role Raji from her debut web series The Family Man 2. In her recent interview, she apologized to the audience for hurting feelings and she is also trending for removing her surname Akkineni from her social media accounts.