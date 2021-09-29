Call it slip of the tongue or Freudian slip… but AP Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy on Wednesday said the people will teach a fitting lesson to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He intended to talk about Pawan Kalyan. Instead of saying Pawan Kalyan, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Talking about Pawan Kayan’s criticism of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he wanted to slam Pawan Kalyan but ended up slamming Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the people will teach a fitting lesson to Jagan Mohan Reddy. “where is the question of his attacking us? The people themselves will give him a sound thrashing.” He said. Interestingly, none in his entourage tried to correct the deputy chief minister.

The minister himself later realized his mistake and tried to correct himself. Narayana Swamy was in Tirupati to have a darshan of the Lord along with his supporters and friends. He said Jagan had worked very hard to become the chief minister. “Jagan conducted yatras, met people and worked hard. Let Pawan also visit the rural areas and meet the downtrodden and the marginalized,” he said.

He also pooh-poohed the comments that there would be attacks on Pawan Kalyan if he went on a tour of rural AP. He said the YSRCP was a democratic party and respects the right of the Opposition to tour the state. “We want Pawan Kalyan to go to the rural areas and understand the reality,” he said.