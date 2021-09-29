TTD Venkateshwara swamy will not spare anyone: CJI NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on Wednesday (today) made interesting observations on TTD Venkateshwara swamy while dealing with a petition on TTD.

A petitioner approached Supreme Court stating that TTD was not performing puja and rituals to Venkateshwara swamy as per Agama Shastra.

The petition came up for hearing before the bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana.

Justice NV Ramana said if the petitioner’s charges were true then Venkateshwara will not spare anyone who is violating Agama Shastra.

Justice Ramana said everyone knows how powerful Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy is and he will punish those who violate Agama Shastra in performing pujas and other rituals to him.

Justice Ramana said he alone is the ardent devotee of Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy.

He directed TTD to file a counter in this case and adjourned the case for the next week.

The petitioner had earlier filed this case in the AP High Court. However, the High Court dismissed his petition. With this, the petitioner filed a case in the Supreme Court.