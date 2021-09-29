Tollywood bigwigs’ crucial meeting with Perni Nani

There are heated discussions going on about the new ticket pricing GO that was issued by the government of Andhra Pradesh. The issue took several turns after Pawan Kalyan’s recent speech. Vulgar words are exchanged and Posani Krishna Murali joined the game. Top producers Dil Raju, DVV Danayya, UV Vamshi, Sunil Narang and Naveen Yerneni flew to Andhra Pradesh to meet Perni Nani, the cinematography minister of the state. The meeting was planned to discuss about the hike in the ticket prices and 100 percent occupancy for the theatres in Andhra Pradesh. More updates about the meeting awaited.

