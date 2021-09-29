Raviteja unveils melodious Madhura Nagarilo lyrical from Pelli SandaD

Madhura Nagarilo lyrical from Pelli SandaD has been released by Mass Maharaj Raviteja.

Running for 3.38 minutes, the song is a melodious romantic number. It is a colourful collage of stills and visuals from the making of the song.

The makers, it is said, are very happy with the way the movie including the songs have taken shape and are planning to release the film for Dussehra.

Legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao is making his acting debut in PelliSandaD.

Starring Roshan Meka and Sreeleela in lead roles, Pelli SandaD, directed by Gowri Ronanki, is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster directed by Raghavendra Rao.

Produced on Arka Media Works and R K Film Associates banner by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and Madhavi Kovelamudi, Pelli SandaD has musical score by M M Keeravani.