Will non-Dalits vote for TRS in Huzurabad?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has brought Dalit Bandhu scheme to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to every Dalit family.

The fact that he chose Huzurabad Assembly constituency to launch Dalit Bandhu on August 17 on a pilot basis clearly shows his political agenda behind this scheme.

Huzurabad Assembly constituency is going for bypoll on October 30. This bypoll has turned into a battle between KCR and BJP’s Etela Rajender and KCR wants to win this election at any cost to teach a fitting lession to his friend-turned-foe Etela Rajender who raised a banner of revolt against him when he was in TRS which subsequently led to Etela’s ouster from KCR’s cabinet and TRS.

KCR released Rs 2,000 crore to cover all Dalit families in Huzurabad under Dalit Bandhu. With this, KCR tried to lure Dalit voters towards TRS, who are a majority in Huzurabad Assembly constituency. Already Rs 10 lakh each Dalit Bandhu amount was deposited in their bank accounts.

So far so good, but what about non-Dalit voters in Huzurabad? Will they vote for TRS when KCR gave Rs 10 lakh each only to Dalits.

Out of total 2.36 lakh voters in Huzurabad, non-Dalit voters are nearly 1.80 lakh.

These non-Dalit voters are reportedly angry at TRS for not giving them any financial assistance in the wake of Huzurabad bypoll while giving Rs 10 lakh each to Dalits.

Non-Dalits say that if not Rs 10 lakh, they should at least get Rs 1 lakh each in the name of any scheme in Huzurabad and question why non-Dalits should vote for TRS which has concern towards only Dalits.