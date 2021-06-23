From government advisor to youtuber

Remember Parakala Prabhakar? Know what he is doing these days? He was AP government’s advisor while Chandrababu was at the helm. Later, he fell out with Chandrababu and resigned from that position. He then got active in his PR and content-related company Right Folio. For some time, he hogged headlines by slamming the economic policies of his wife and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. But, Nirmala simply ignored him.

His latest avatar is that of a video blogger. He is now busy as a youtuber. He is making videos on various issues, including Indian economy and its handling by Union Finance Minister. The channel, which goes by the name ‘Parakala Prabhakar’ has a special edition called Mid-week musings, which talks about Indian economy. Though some of his recent videos appear to laud some of Modi’s decisions, the sarcasm and the disdain are very clear.

Interestingly, he is not commenting on what AP and Telangana governments are doing. Though there are several issues that need to be commented upon, he appears to be diffident about touching them. Or is he not touching these issues due to professional ethics and integrity? Well! One does not know. But the fact is most of the videos target the Modi government. As of now, the videos are getting lukewarm response. But, given their content, they are likely to become hugely popular by 2024, when the nation goes to polls again.

Parakala, an alumnus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, began dabbling in politics by getting elected on NSUI ticket. Then he left Indian shores to pursue higher academics. On his return to India, he became closer to the BJP school of thought and was the BJP spokesperson for undivided AP. He later became the bitterest opponent of Telangana and rooted for a united AP. His wife Nirmala Sitharaman, joined the BJP very late, but her growth in the party was faster. Parakala then became AP government’s advisor under Chandrababu.