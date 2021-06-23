Nani aims four releases in a year

Natural Star Nani is on a break and the actor loves to work without breaks and complete at least three films every year. He is done with the shoot of Tuck Jagadish and the film is expected to hit the screens in August. A major portion of his upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy is done and the pending shoot will resume in July. A massive set was erected in Hyderabad for the shoot and it was destroyed due to the heavy downpour in the city. The art department is reconstructing the set currently and it will be ready by the end of this month.

Nani is in plans to complete the pending shoot of Shyam Singha Roy in a single schedule. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and Niharika Entertainment are the producers. Soon after this, Nani will join the sets of Ante Sundaraniki in the direction of Vivek Athreya. Nani is in plans to complete the shooting portions of Ante Sundaraniki in two months in quick schedules. Nazriya is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Nani will have three projects ready for release by the end of this year including Tuck Jagadish.

He will start the shoot of his next film in the direction of debutant Srikanth after he is done with Ante Sundaraniki. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. He is expected to complete the shoot of this untitled film by the first quarter of 2022. Nani aims four releases in the next one year as per his lineup.