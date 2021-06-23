Jagga Reddy set to jolt Revanth

Is Congress firebrand leader Turpu Jagga Reddy planning to join the TRS the moment Revanth Reddy is announced as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president? Jagga Reddy has staunchly been opposing the elevation of Revanth Reddy. He has time and again said that Revanth is not acceptable to him.

But, now that it is almost certain that Revanth would be made the PCC chief, Jagga Reddy is planning to quit the Congress in protest. That he would prefer to join the ruling TRS is also becoming increasingly clear.

Recently when Harish Rao came to Sangareddy to inaugurate some developmental works, Jagga Reddy welcomed him and showered praises effusively. He wrapped a shawl around Harish Rao’s shoulders and complimented him for the work he is doing. This was surprising because Jagga Reddy is one of the bitterest critics of Harish and had many run-ins with him in the past. On several occasions, Reddy had said that he would support KCR but not Harish.

Yet, he is now openly praising Harish Rao and is trying to get pally with him. Sources say that Reddy is giving indications that he would leave the Congress if Revanth Reddy is made the PCC chief. Sources also say that Jagga Reddy has already discussed the issue of leaving the Congress with his close camp followers.

Interestingly, Jagga Reddy is the only Congressman to win from undivided Medak district. If he leaves the Congress, the party will not have any representation in the district.

Jagga Reddy aka Turpu Jayaprakash has begun his politics with the BJP. He was known to be a close camp follower of Ale Narendra. Later, he and Vijayashanti together formed Talli Telangana Party In the later developments, both had joined the Congress. While Vijayashanti is now in the BjP, Reddy still is in Congress. Politics will come a full circle if and when he joins the TRS.