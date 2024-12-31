From where did Dil Raju get this courage?

Telugu Film Industry’s top producer Dil Raju, who is serving as Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) Chairman, has surprised everyone on the last day of 2024. Dil Raju’s rejoinder to Opposition leader and BRS scion KT Rama Rao (KTR) has come as a shocker for Tollywood insiders, who have known him closely and watched his style of functioning.

Dil Raju condemned BRS leader KTR’s allegations that Tollywood has settled the issue with Congress Government, by paying kickbacks to CM Revanth Reddy. KTR made these comments, expressing his opinion over the Telugu Film Industry’s bigwigs recent meeting with CM.

As KTR is a popular and powerful leader, his comments became viral. However there is nothing new in KTR’s comments, as they are purely politically motivated statements, made with an intention to trouble CM Revanth Reddy. So, naturally film lovers and general public, have not taken KTR’s statement seriously and forgot about them, after smiling over the issue.

But surprisingly, Dil Raju, who prefers to stay away from controversies, issued a long statement condemning KTR’s stance.

Tollywood’s senior and powerful producer has urged KTR to not use Tollywood for settling political scores. He stressed that the meeting of Tollywood personalities with CM Revanth Reddy happened in an open and fair environment, stressing that there is no scope for closed door deals.

While there is no wrong in Dil Raju’s counter to BRS scion KTR, the very nature of Dil Raju, is raising curiosity. People following Tollywood are debating over the point, ‘How did Dil Raju get so much courage to give a counter to KTR?’ Is it his position as Telangana Film Development Corporation or the need to impress Congress Government?

Another debate going on is, whether Dil Raju released statement on his own or CM Revanth Reddy team pressurized him. Whatever may be the reasons, for now Venkata Ramana Reddy aka Dil Raju surprised everyone, with his new-found aggressive image.