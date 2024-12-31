x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
NavelOiling Benefits
NavelOiling Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
View all stories
Home > Politics

From where did Dil Raju get this courage?

Published on December 31, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
From where did Dil Raju get this courage?
image
Mahalakshmi Sensation: Women travelled 125.50 Cr free trips worth Rs 4,225 Cr
image
Big news: Midday Meals in AP Junior Colleges from Jan 1
image
People Are My High Command – AP CM Chandrababu’s Powerful Message
image
Prabhas obliges Revanth Reddy’s demand

From where did Dil Raju get this courage?

Telugu Film Industry’s top producer Dil Raju, who is serving as Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) Chairman, has surprised everyone on the last day of 2024. Dil Raju’s rejoinder to Opposition leader and BRS scion KT Rama Rao (KTR) has come as a shocker for Tollywood insiders, who have known him closely and watched his style of functioning.

Dil Raju condemned BRS leader KTR’s allegations that Tollywood has settled the issue with Congress Government, by paying kickbacks to CM Revanth Reddy. KTR made these comments, expressing his opinion over the Telugu Film Industry’s bigwigs recent meeting with CM.

As KTR is a popular and powerful leader, his comments became viral. However there is nothing new in KTR’s comments, as they are purely politically motivated statements, made with an intention to trouble CM Revanth Reddy. So, naturally film lovers and general public, have not taken KTR’s statement seriously and forgot about them, after smiling over the issue.

But surprisingly, Dil Raju, who prefers to stay away from controversies, issued a long statement condemning KTR’s stance.

Tollywood’s senior and powerful producer has urged KTR to not use Tollywood for settling political scores. He stressed that the meeting of Tollywood personalities with CM Revanth Reddy happened in an open and fair environment, stressing that there is no scope for closed door deals.

While there is no wrong in Dil Raju’s counter to BRS scion KTR, the very nature of Dil Raju, is raising curiosity. People following Tollywood are debating over the point, ‘How did Dil Raju get so much courage to give a counter to KTR?’ Is it his position as Telangana Film Development Corporation or the need to impress Congress Government?

Another debate going on is, whether Dil Raju released statement on his own or CM Revanth Reddy team pressurized him. Whatever may be the reasons, for now Venkata Ramana Reddy aka Dil Raju surprised everyone, with his new-found aggressive image.

Previous Mahalakshmi Sensation: Women travelled 125.50 Cr free trips worth Rs 4,225 Cr
else

TRENDING

image
2024 is a disastrous year for these Tollywood Stars
image
Profitable Films of Telugu Cinema in 2024
image
Blockbuster Pongal from Sankranthiki Vastunam is Here

Latest

image
From where did Dil Raju get this courage?
image
Mahalakshmi Sensation: Women travelled 125.50 Cr free trips worth Rs 4,225 Cr
image
Big news: Midday Meals in AP Junior Colleges from Jan 1
image
People Are My High Command – AP CM Chandrababu’s Powerful Message
image
Prabhas obliges Revanth Reddy’s demand

Most Read

image
From where did Dil Raju get this courage?
image
Mahalakshmi Sensation: Women travelled 125.50 Cr free trips worth Rs 4,225 Cr
image
Big news: Midday Meals in AP Junior Colleges from Jan 1

Related Articles

Neha Shetty 2024 Journey Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024 Kim Kardashian Hot In Red Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit NavelOiling Benefits Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024 Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland