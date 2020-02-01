Fundamentals of economy are strong: FM

Presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament on Saturday, Finance Minister Nrimala Sitharaman said the fundamentals of Indian economy are strong and inflation has been contained.

“Fundamentals of the economy are strong and inflation has been well curtailed. This Budget will boost income and enhance purchasing power. Our people should be gainfully employed, our businesses should be healthy. For every member of the scheduled caste and schedule tribe, for every woman, for every individual from minority section, this Budget aims to give wings to your aspirations,” Sitharaman said after laying the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

She also said that an average household now saves about 4 per cent of its monthly spend on account of reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST), adding that 60 lakh new taxpayers have been added to the system and several steps on formalisation of economy have also been taken up.