Official: Harish Shankar to direct Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan returned back to films and he is busy shooting for Pink remake. His next project with Krish got its official launch and the regular shoot commences this month. Pawan Kalyan signed one more project and it will be directed by Harish Shankar. Mythri Movie Makers is on board to bankroll the project. The makers today made an official announcement about the same. Harish Shankar earlier directed Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh which ended up as the biggest hit in Pawan’s career.

“Extremely Delighted to collaborate with Power Star @PawanKalyan garu and Powerful Director @harish2you garu after Gabbar Singh” posted Mythri Movie Makers. Harish Shankar is busy with the script work and the regular shoot starts once Pawan Kalyan completes his current projects. More details will be announced officially soon.

