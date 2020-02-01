Govt committed to doubling farmers’ income by 2022: FM

Emphasising on doubling the farm income of farmers across the country by 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2020-21 Budget speech said that the government has provided 11 crore farmers under Aspirational India programme.

“Under Aspirational India programme, the first point is agriculture, irrigation and rural development. We are committed to doubling farmers’ income by 2022,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in Lok Sabha.

“We have provided for 11 crore farmers through Prime Minister Kisan Beema Yojana. Provision of annual assistance to the farmer is made sure through PM Kisan Yojana,” the Finance Minister said. She also emphasised that agricultural markets need to be opened and liberalised and the fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy needs to be provided for.

Sitharaman further said that a total of 6.11 crore farmers have been insured under Fasal Bima scheme. She said that the handholding of farm-based activities needs to be done and it can be done in cooperation with states. She also stressed that “efforts we have made in the last five years and the enthusiasm and energy of our youth are the ignition of our growth.”

Presenting 16 points to indicate the government’s focus on farmers and agriculture, Sitharaman said “we will encourage states to take up model agricultural laws, comprehensive measures for 100 water stressed districts, Prime Minister Kusum scheme removes dependence on kerosene and encourages use of solar power, the government will also encourage balanced use of fertilisers. This is an important step because currently use of chemical fertilisers is incentivised.”