Pic Talk: Anushka Sharma’s Sensuous Pose

Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma is busy with several big-budget films and she is busy endorsing several international brands. Anushka Sharma never hesitates to show off her glamorous side. She loves to update herself along with the trend and the top actress also owns a clothing line. Anushka Sharma posed for the magazine Grazia India and looks hot, sensuous in the click. Her killing looks are a treat and the picture is now all over the internet. Anushka Sharma got married to star cricketer Virat Kohli and the actress travels at times with him for matches outside the country.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com