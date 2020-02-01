YCP sketch to divide and cripple Amaravati farmers

The adamant Jagan Reddy government initially didn’t care to talk to the Amaravati farmers on the issue of shifting Executive Capital out of their region. Many farmers have filed court cases while Chandrababu Naidu halted Capital shifting by getting AP Council Select Committee enquiry into 3 Capitals plan. More litigation is threatening to paralyse the whole Jagan Reddy government sooner than later.

In the face of increasing odds, Jagan Circar came down a step and started trying to open a dialogue with the agitating farmers. Very cleverly, Jagan sent his party MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu to convince the farmers to talk to the government committee which will be set soon to sort out Amaravati lands issue. Devarayalu belongs to the same Kamma caste against which YCP has launched a historic negative propaganda. Doubts are that the committee is aimed to divide and create disunity in farmers.

Despite this caste-based gestures, Amaravati farmers clarified that they would not settle for anything other than construction of global capital city as promised in their area. Because, farmers took massive loans and made huge financial commitments based on high real estate values before. Now, real estate collapsed and farmers are facing total bankruptcy including loss of ancestral properties. The Amaravati JAC also became alert to stop YCP plans to divide and rob the farmers of their precious lands and livelihoods.