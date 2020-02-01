RRR Release date creates confusion in Mega Family

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is currently under shoot and there are wide speculations about the film’s release date. Despite of media speculating on regular basis, the makers are tight-lipped about the release date of the film. Ram Charan already promised Rajamouli that he would not release any of his films before RRR hits the screens. He is essaying a crucial role in Megastar – Koratala project and the film’s release is undecided now. It will be finalized after RRR release date gets locked.

Pawan Kalyan signed a film for Krish and there are speculations that the film will hit the screens during Sankranthi. But if RRR releases for Sankranthi, Pawan Kalyan’s film will be out of the Sankranthi race. Allu Arjun’s next with Sukumar too will be wrapped up during the second half of this year. The release date will be finalized only after the announcement of RRR release date. Varun Tej’s boxing drama is aimed for release this year. A clarity on the film’s release is expected only after the dates of all the above biggies are locked.

On the whole, the entire Mega family is waiting for the official release date of RRR to finalize the dates of their projects.