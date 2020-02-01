Ram Gopal Varma announces a film on Disha Incident

Ram Gopal Varma who got faded away after a series of disasters loves to announce films at regular intervals. The ace director seems to have been touched with the recent Disha incident that took place in Hyderabad. Taking his twitter handle, RGV announced that he will be doing a film on the incident. Calling it a scary lesson, RGV posted the pictures where the incident took place. The details about the project will be announced by RGV soon.

The film “DISHA” will RAPE the fact that in a country where a monster like Advocate A P Singh can play football with the courts for years,people will always celebrate the instant justice delivered to DISHA #DishaNirbhayaTruth pic.twitter.com/KYmtgvtll7 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 1, 2020