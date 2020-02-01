Rs 20 Cr set for Megastar’s Next

Megastar Chiranjeevi started shooting for Kortala Siva’s project recently. The film is a social drama that discusses about a scam in Temples. The makers are now erecting a lavish set in the outskirts of Hyderabad and the set is costing Rs 20 crores for the makers. A small village setup along with a temple and Megastar’s home is erected in the set. The unit will shoot for over 60 days in this special set.

Trisha is the leading lady and the actress will join the sets in the next schedule. Manisharma is the music composer and Konidela Production Company, Matinee Entertainments are the producers. The makers are keen on releasing the film during the second half of 2020.