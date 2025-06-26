x
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Home > Politics

Gadkari trashes ‘toll fee for two-wheelers’ reports

Published on June 26, 2025 by swathy

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari trashed reports spreading news of laying toll fee on even two-wheelers on Highways. With this, two-wheelers owners have heaved a sigh of relief.

There have been several reports and stories circulating in media and social media that Centre is planning to lay toll tax even on two-wheelers from July 15. While the origin of this news is yet to be ascertained, it gained wide popularity as several reputed media organizations carried the news, giving it credibility. This led to concern among bike owners.

However Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari put to rest all the speculation and concern on the matter, calling it as absolutely fake news.

Nitin Gadkari also condemned the media organizations spreading this news, calling it as unhealthy journalism.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) also also issued a statement on the issue on its official X (twitter) handle
saying, “Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers.”

NHAI also added fake news hashing to its statement, to alert public.

