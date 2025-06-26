Gadkari trashes ‘toll fee for two-wheelers’ reports

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari trashed reports spreading news of laying toll fee on even two-wheelers on Highways. With this, two-wheelers owners have heaved a sigh of relief.

There have been several reports and stories circulating in media and social media that Centre is planning to lay toll tax even on two-wheelers from July 15. While the origin of this news is yet to be ascertained, it gained wide popularity as several reputed media organizations carried the news, giving it credibility. This led to concern among bike owners.

However Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari put to rest all the speculation and concern on the matter, calling it as absolutely fake news.

Nitin Gadkari also condemned the media organizations spreading this news, calling it as unhealthy journalism.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) also also issued a statement on the issue on its official X (twitter) handle

saying, “Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers.”

NHAI also added fake news hashing to its statement, to alert public.