Dil Raju’s Shocking Decision in Film Distribution

Top producer Dil Raju has been promoting his upcoming film Thammudu from the past couple of days. He has been quite practical and he revealed about the ongoing problems and how the producers are killing the theatrical footfalls. During an interaction, he was asked about why he is not competing to buy and distribute big-budget films that are in demand. Dil Raju said that he has decided not to buy big films for sometime considering the current trend.

“I and Shirish decided not to buy any film for some time considering the crisis. We will focus completely on film production and are doing several films lining up for 2026 and 2027. There is huge competition for the distribution rights and I am not ready to compete and buy films for big prices” told Dil Raju. Other players Mythri Movie Makers and Asian Films are acquiring the theatrical rights of several crazy films. Dil Raju’s upcoming production Thammudu featuring Nithiin is releasing on July 4th. Sriram Venu is the director.