Home > Movie News

Game Changer : All hype depends on trailer

Published on January 1, 2025

Game Changer : All hype depends on trailer

As Game Changer is Ram Charan’s first film in three years after RRR, the expectations should usually be on the higher side in Telugu states and overseas. Adding to it is the advantage of festival season because massive footfalls are guaranteed for Telugu films during Sankranti season. But, Game Changer is unable to generate significant hype so far due to lack of chartbuster songs in the album and formulaic content in the teaser.

Now, all eyes are on the theatrical trailer which is going to be out on January 2nd at 05:04 PM. The trailer was initially supposed to be out on New Year Day, but it is now scheduled to out tomorrow. The makers confirmed the date and time of the trailer through a scintillating poster in which Charan’s get-up as an elderly person was unveiled. Charan appears in an intense avatar in a typical villager dress in this poster.

The theatrical trailer will decide the range of openings for Game Changer. So far, the buzz is lukewarm due to poor promotions from the team. The pre- sales in North America are very mediocre and fails to match the hype on the film. One of the reasons is Shankar’s poor track record. Also, this is the first time he is directing a straight Telugu film. So, everything depends on how well he cuts the trailer.

If the trailer manages to pack a punch, the buzz on the film shoots up exponentially and results in solid bookings ahead of the grand release on January 10th. Trade circles and Mega fans are eagerly waiting for a well crafted trailer that amps up the hype on the film.

Game Changer will have Charan playing dual roles. Kiara Advani is the female lead and SJ Suryah plays a important character in the narrative. Dil Raju is the producer and SS Thaman composed the tunes.

