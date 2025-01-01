Tragedy on sets : Nani’s technician passes away

Film shootings witness unfortunate incidents once in a while due to the sudden death of technicians. The latest heartbreaking news from Tollywood is that a lady technician who was working for Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film ‘Hit : The Third case’ passed away due to heart attack.

Going into the details, assistant cinematographer K. R. Krishna has reportedly suffered heart stroke and died immediately while working on the film during the ongoing schedule in Kashmir. The tragedy came as a huge shock to the entire unit as they are set to return from Kashmir to Hyderabad as the shooting formalities were just wrapped up. She is aged just 30 years.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, ‘Hit : The Third Case’ is the the third installment in the ‘Hit’ franchise which started in 2020. Nani and Srinidhi Shetty are playing the lead roles in this crime thriller. Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen are essaying important roles.

The team has been shooting is breathtaking episodes in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir. Nani and others are taking part in this schedule. Recently, the team unveiled a stunning poster featuring Nani and a black horse from the sets of this film. On the eve of New Year, a new poster of Nani in an intense avatar was out just a few minutes ago.

Meanwhile, the sad new of assistant cinematographer’s death came out. She is working as an assistant to renowned cinematographer Sanu John Varughese.