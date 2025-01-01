x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
NavelOiling Benefits
NavelOiling Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tragedy on sets : Nani’s technician passes away

Published on January 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
PM Modi’s new year gifts for farmers
image
Court Orders Remand for Key YSRCP Leader in TDP Office Attack Case
image
Perni Nani wife Appears for Police Questioning
image
Chandrababu’s interesting comments in New Year Chit Chat
image
Tragedy on sets : Nani’s technician passes away

Tragedy on sets : Nani’s technician passes away

Film shootings witness unfortunate incidents once in a while due to the sudden death of technicians. The latest heartbreaking news from Tollywood is that a lady technician who was working for Natural Star Nani’s upcoming film ‘Hit : The Third case’ passed away due to heart attack.

Going into the details, assistant cinematographer K. R. Krishna has reportedly suffered heart stroke and died immediately while working on the film during the ongoing schedule in Kashmir. The tragedy came as a huge shock to the entire unit as they are set to return from Kashmir to Hyderabad as the shooting formalities were just wrapped up. She is aged just 30 years.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, ‘Hit : The Third Case’ is the the third installment in the ‘Hit’ franchise which started in 2020. Nani and Srinidhi Shetty are playing the lead roles in this crime thriller. Adivi Sesh and Vishwak Sen are essaying important roles.

The team has been shooting is breathtaking episodes in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir. Nani and others are taking part in this schedule. Recently, the team unveiled a stunning poster featuring Nani and a black horse from the sets of this film. On the eve of New Year, a new poster of Nani in an intense avatar was out just a few minutes ago.

Meanwhile, the sad new of assistant cinematographer’s death came out. She is working as an assistant to renowned cinematographer Sanu John Varughese.

Next Chandrababu’s interesting comments in New Year Chit Chat Previous Game Changer : All hype depends on trailer
else

TRENDING

image
Tragedy on sets : Nani’s technician passes away
image
Game Changer : All hype depends on trailer
image
Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi postponed, Advantage Game Changer

Latest

image
PM Modi’s new year gifts for farmers
image
Court Orders Remand for Key YSRCP Leader in TDP Office Attack Case
image
Perni Nani wife Appears for Police Questioning
image
Chandrababu’s interesting comments in New Year Chit Chat
image
Tragedy on sets : Nani’s technician passes away

Most Read

image
PM Modi’s new year gifts for farmers
image
Court Orders Remand for Key YSRCP Leader in TDP Office Attack Case
image
Perni Nani wife Appears for Police Questioning

Related Articles

Neha Shetty 2024 Journey Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024 Kim Kardashian Hot In Red Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit NavelOiling Benefits Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024 Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland