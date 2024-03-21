x
Game Changer deals are big, but not for Dil Raju

Game Changer deals are big, but not for Dil Raju

Top producer Dil Raju deferred with Shankar and he dropped from the production responsibility of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Soon, Shankar approached with a political drama and Dil Raju was extremely impressed. Ram Charan came on board and the film is Game Changer. The project is delayed by years and Dil Raju is in a state of real stress because of the film. Dil Raju who is a clever businessman sold off the entire deals to Zee Studios during the early days of shoot. He thought that the film would be wrapped up as per the plan and he wanted to play safe. But things changed completely after Shankar shifted his focus towards Indian 2.

The interests kept heaping and Game Changer got delayed. Dil Raju wanted to revise the deal of Game Changer but Zee Studios was against it. Zee Studios now sold off the non-theatrical rights for hefty prices and they are pocketing big. The digital rights of South languages are sold for Amazon Prime and Zee Studios holds the Hindi streaming rights. The deals are decent for the music and other deals. Dil Raju with the mounting budget will stare at losses because of Game Changer. He will have to purchase the theatrical rights from Zee Studios as per the prior agreement. The film is expected to release at the end of 2024.

Next Gopichand’s long delayed project locked Previous Kamal Haasan’s contribution for Ilayaraja Biopic?
