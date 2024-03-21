Kamal Haasan’s contribution for Ilayaraja Biopic?

Spread the love

Padmashri Kamal Haasan attended the grand launch of Ilayaraja’s biopic that was launched in a grand manner in Chennai yesterday. Dhanush will reprise the role of the legendary music composer in his life story and the film will be helmed by Captain Miller fame Arun Matheswaran. The shooting formalities will kick-start next year and Ilayaraja himself will compose the music and background score for his biopic. As per the ongoing speculation across the Tamil circles, Kamal Haasan will work on the film’s screenplay.

Kamal Haasan along with the team of Arun Matheswaran will pen the screenplay of the film. An official announcement for the same is due. The other lead actors are yet to be finalized and announced. Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production and Mercuri Movies are the producers and the film releases next year. Dhanush is shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s actioner that also has Nagarjuna playing a prominent role.