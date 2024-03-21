x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Kamal Haasan’s contribution for Ilayaraja Biopic?

Kamal Haasan’s contribution for Ilayaraja Biopic?

Published on March 21, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet
image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case

Kamal Haasan’s contribution for Ilayaraja Biopic?

Spread the love

Padmashri Kamal Haasan attended the grand launch of Ilayaraja’s biopic that was launched in a grand manner in Chennai yesterday. Dhanush will reprise the role of the legendary music composer in his life story and the film will be helmed by Captain Miller fame Arun Matheswaran. The shooting formalities will kick-start next year and Ilayaraja himself will compose the music and background score for his biopic. As per the ongoing speculation across the Tamil circles, Kamal Haasan will work on the film’s screenplay.

Kamal Haasan along with the team of Arun Matheswaran will pen the screenplay of the film. An official announcement for the same is due. The other lead actors are yet to be finalized and announced. Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production and Mercuri Movies are the producers and the film releases next year. Dhanush is shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s actioner that also has Nagarjuna playing a prominent role.

Next Game Changer deals are big, but not for Dil Raju Previous Trisha makes it Official
else

TRENDING

image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case
image
Buzz: Top Malayalam star in Kantara 2?
image
Latest Update on Rajinikanth’s Health

Latest

image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet
image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case

Most Read

image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Are ‘demolitions’ a ‘diversionary tactic’?

Related Articles

Benefits Of Drinking Water Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024 Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024 Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024 Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa Shruti Haasan in black maze Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot Rithika Latest Pictures Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy