Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Home > Movie News > Trisha makes it Official

Trisha makes it Official

Published on March 21, 2024 by ratnasri

Buzz: Indian 3 may head for a direct Digital Release?
Interim bail for Jani Master
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
Devara Success meet Cancelled
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”

Trisha makes it Official

Tamil actress Trisha has lined up several biggies and is one of the most happening actresses in Tamil. She is making her comeback to Telugu cinema with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming visual spectacle Vishambara. The makers are yet to make an official announcement for the same and the actress joined the sets and shot for a song along with some crucial sequences. Trisha posted a picture on her official social media page along with Megastar Chiranjeevi and the film’s music composer MM Keeravani. This makes it official that Trisha is a part of Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara.

The next schedule of Vishwambara will start soon in Hyderabad. The film is slated for January 10th, 2025 release. Vassishta is the director and UV Creations are the producers. Trisha is also in talks for Venkatesh’s upcoming film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The shooting formalities will start soon and the film too is gearing up for Sankranthi 2025 release.

Buzz: Indian 3 may head for a direct Digital Release?
Interim bail for Jani Master
Devara Success meet Cancelled

Buzz: Indian 3 may head for a direct Digital Release?
Interim bail for Jani Master
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
Devara Success meet Cancelled
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”

‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s Controversial Comments: A Lesson in Public Accountability

