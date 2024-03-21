Trisha makes it Official

Spread the love

Tamil actress Trisha has lined up several biggies and is one of the most happening actresses in Tamil. She is making her comeback to Telugu cinema with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming visual spectacle Vishambara. The makers are yet to make an official announcement for the same and the actress joined the sets and shot for a song along with some crucial sequences. Trisha posted a picture on her official social media page along with Megastar Chiranjeevi and the film’s music composer MM Keeravani. This makes it official that Trisha is a part of Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara.

The next schedule of Vishwambara will start soon in Hyderabad. The film is slated for January 10th, 2025 release. Vassishta is the director and UV Creations are the producers. Trisha is also in talks for Venkatesh’s upcoming film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The shooting formalities will start soon and the film too is gearing up for Sankranthi 2025 release.