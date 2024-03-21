Rajamouli and Karthikeya escapes Earthquake in Japan

Spread the love

Top director SS Rajamouli is currently in Japan promoting his previous film RRR. His son Karthikeya and producer Shobu Yarlagadda joined the top director for the special screening of RRR. They have left with a scary experience of an earthquake and the incident took place this morning as per the Indian time. “Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked” posted Karthikeya and he tagged Rajamouli, Shobu.

They were on the 28th floor when they experienced an earthquake and it was a major escape. Rajamouli will soon start his directorial and it will have Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film is a forest adventure and it is planned on a massive budget. Karthikeya and Shobu Yarlagadda are all set to kick-start their upcoming films as producers. They announced a couple of films recently and the shooting formalities will start soon.