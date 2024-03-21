x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Rajamouli and Karthikeya escapes Earthquake in Japan

Rajamouli and Karthikeya escapes Earthquake in Japan

Published on March 21, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Indian 3 may head for a direct Digital Release?
image
Interim bail for Jani Master
image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
image
Devara Success meet Cancelled
image
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”

Rajamouli and Karthikeya escapes Earthquake in Japan

Spread the love

Top director SS Rajamouli is currently in Japan promoting his previous film RRR. His son Karthikeya and producer Shobu Yarlagadda joined the top director for the special screening of RRR. They have left with a scary experience of an earthquake and the incident took place this morning as per the Indian time. “Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked” posted Karthikeya and he tagged Rajamouli, Shobu.

They were on the 28th floor when they experienced an earthquake and it was a major escape. Rajamouli will soon start his directorial and it will have Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film is a forest adventure and it is planned on a massive budget. Karthikeya and Shobu Yarlagadda are all set to kick-start their upcoming films as producers. They announced a couple of films recently and the shooting formalities will start soon.

Next Trisha makes it Official Previous Jagan’s time is running out, says Lokesh
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Indian 3 may head for a direct Digital Release?
image
Interim bail for Jani Master
image
Devara Success meet Cancelled

Latest

image
Buzz: Indian 3 may head for a direct Digital Release?
image
Interim bail for Jani Master
image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
image
Devara Success meet Cancelled
image
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”

Most Read

image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
image
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”
image
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s Controversial Comments: A Lesson in Public Accountability

Related Articles

Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit Mahira Sharma hotness at beach Chetna Pande Beach Photos Flower Decoration For Onam Tollywood Support for Samantha Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe Preethi Asrani Elegant Look Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening Health Benefits Of Cardamom Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions Food To Eat Before Booze Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways