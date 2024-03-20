x
Home > Politics > Jagan's time is running out, says Lokesh

Jagan’s time is running out, says Lokesh

Jagan’s time is running out, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s time is running out. He said that this government has just two months left and asserted that this government would have to step down on June 4.

Interacting with the residents of Aparna Apartment in Mangalagiri, Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had shown hell to the people in the last five years. The government started with the demolition of Praja Vedika, he said and continued destroying everything.

All institutions in the state were destroyed during the last five years of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime, Lokesh said. He said that the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP combine would free people from this corrupt government in the next two months.

Lokesh said that he was trying to develop the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on the lines of Kuppam. He wanted people to support him and the TDP in the coming general election. He said that the TDP would put the state on the development track.

The TDP general secretary said that only TDP has the track record of developing the state. The TDP had the record of bringing industries to the state and thus creating employment to the people, he said. He also maintained that the industries have contributed to the development of the economy in the state.

Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promoted Ganja sale in the state. While farmers were struggling for minimum support price, the Ganja smugglers were getting crores of rupees. He said that the TDP would end the Ganja sale in the state. The TDP government would free the state from Ganja smuggling, Lokesh said.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was moving with MLC Anathababu who is the kingpin of the Ganja sales in the state. He also alleged that Ananthababu had killed his former driver and delivered the body to his parents. The chief minister was moving hand in glove with the MLC, he alleged.

He emphasised the need to free the state from all the evils of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five years rule. He wanted the people to rally behind the TDP to ensure that Andhra Pradesh is developed on par with other states.

