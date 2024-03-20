Spread the love

Since Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, has no faith in his own five-year rule, he has thus chosen irregularities as the last weapon in these elections, observed TDP supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday.

Jagan has completely lost people’s trust and support. He is totally banking on total manipulations in these elections, Chandrababu Naidu said. The TDP supremo made an appeal to the people to come forward to defeat the YSRCP which has totally destroyed the State.

“Every person should come forward to implement the electoral norms effectively and should take it as a responsibility,” he said. Everyone should down the C-Vigil app through which anyone can complain to the poll panel on money distribution to the voters, government employees violating the guidelines and the parties resorting to misinformation campaigns, Chandrababu Naidu said. Through the C-Vigil app anyone can easily take such issues to the notice of the Election Commission through which everyone can help conduct the elections in a transparent way, he added.

If a citizen makes a complaint through C-Vigil the poll panel should act immediately, the TDP supremo said and made an appeal to every individual in the State to immediately download the app and utilise the technology in implementing the norms. Maintaining that the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP have already started fighting against the atrocities of the YSRCP, he said that he wants the people too to become partners in this exercise. Chandrababu Naidu felt that irregularities in elections can be checked more efficiently if people too take part in it.

Since the youth are the worst sufferers of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reverse rule they should now elect efficient leadership for their future, Chandrababu Naidu said and made an appeal to the young voters to enrol themselves since there is still an opportunity for them even after the poll schedule is announced.

The enrolment facility is available till April 15, and thus the youth should utilise the opportunity, particularly enrol themselves through online since every vote is crucial to end this evil rule, Chandrababu Naidu observed.