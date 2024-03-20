Varma says he would contest if Pawan drops!

Spread the love

TDP senior leader and former MLA from Pithapuram, S V S N Varma, on Wednesday said that he would contest from Pithapuram Assembly constituency in the coming elections if Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan drops. He said he would not give support to any other candidate from the segment.

Speaking to the media, Varma said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had asked him to support Pawan Kalyan in the elections from the constituency. Accordingly, he said he would go by Chandrababu Naidu’s words.

He made these comments in the light of Pawan Kalyan saying that he also had plans to contest from the Kakinada Parliament constituency. He said that the BJP top leadership is asking him to contest for the Parliament seat. He said that there is pressure on him to contest as MP and said that he was looking at those possibilities.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked him to come to Parliament by contesting as MP. He said he was on two minds whether to contest to the Parliament or Assembly. In case he contested from the Kakinada Parliament seat, he said Uday Srinivas would be the party candidate from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Reacting to this statement of Pawan Kalyan, Varma said that he would not accept anyone in the place of Pawan Kalyan. He wanted Pawan Kalyan to contest as MLA from Pithapuram or forget about the TDP’s support.

He said he would not accept any candidate from the constituency in place of Pawan Kalyan. He said that he would contest as Independent if the TDP refuses to give him the party B Form.