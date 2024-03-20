x
46 volunteers removed from service, says CEO

46 volunteers removed from service, says CEO

46 volunteers removed from service, says CEO

State Chief Electoral Officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena, on Wednesday said that they have removed 46 volunteers from service on charges of participating in the election process. He said that the Election Commission had given clear instructions prohibiting volunteers from participating in the election process.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Meena said that they have received complaints from various sources on the volunteers participating in the political programmes. The volunteers were also going to the people along with the candidates and leaders of political parties, he said.

He cautioned the volunteers against participating in any of the political activities or moving with the politicians or candidates in the days to come. He said that there was a flying squad operating in the state which would focus on the movements of the volunteers.

He also cautioned the government employees against moving with the political parties and the politicians. He said that the government employees are prohibited from participating in the political programmes.

Meena said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 were in force in the state. He wanted every political party or even otherwise to take permission from the election commission to hold any programme.

The chief electoral officer said that the C Vigil mobile application is being used by the election commission. He wanted everyone to use it and send photos and videos of violation of election code. He said that the election commission would take action against such complaints in just 100 minutes.

Meena further said that they have seized Rs 3.39 crore cash during the last three days. Squads are moving in the state in different routes checking the vehicles on the movement of cash and others.

He said that the election commission would take stern action against anyone who violated the model code of conduct. He wanted every political party to adhere to the model code.

