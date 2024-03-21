x
Home > Movie News > Gopichand's long delayed project locked

Gopichand’s long delayed project locked

Gopichand’s long delayed project locked

Macho Star Gopichand has been struggling for success. His recent offering Bhimaa ended up as a below average film and he has all his hopes on his next film titled Viswam. Srinu Vaitla is directing this entertainer and the film is expected to release during the second half of 2024. Gopichand is in talks for a couple of projects but they got delayed due to various reasons. He has been holding talks with Radhakrishna Kumar for a film for a long time. Radhakrishna Kumar made his directorial debut with Gopichand’s Jil and he went on to direct Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam.

Radhakrishna recently narrated the final script and got a nod from Gopichand. UV Creations is on board to produce this film and an official announcement will be made very soon. After the debacle of Radhe Shyam, Radhakrishna Kumar took enough time and worked on the script. The shooting formalities of this film will start after Gopichand completes the shoot of Viswam.

