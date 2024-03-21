Will Sree Vishnu Continue Success Streak With OBB?

Spread the love

Hero Sree Vishnu who is riding high with the success of Samajavaragamana will next be seen in another out-and-out entertainer Om Bheem Bush which will be hitting the screens tomorrow. This success is a big learning experience for the actor who decided to include a minimum dose of comedy, irrespective of the genre.

Sree Vishnu earlier did many experimental movies with different concepts. Although he was appreciated for his attempts, the movies failed to become commercial hits due to lack of entertainment. Comedy indeed is the biggest forte of Sree Vishnu who will be seen sharing screen space with Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna. This is their second movie together, after Brochevarevarura which was a runaway hit.

The film Om Bheem Bush garnered a lot of curiosity with extremely entertaining promotional material. Apart from hilarity, the movie will have horror, thriller and some suspense elements too. With long weekend and summer holidays, Om Bheem Bush is likely to rake in huge openings.

If the movie receives positive talk, it will end up as the biggest grosser for Sree Vishnu.