Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Home > Movie News > Will Sree Vishnu Continue Success Streak With OBB?

Will Sree Vishnu Continue Success Streak With OBB?

Published on March 21, 2024

Will Sree Vishnu Continue Success Streak With OBB?

Hero Sree Vishnu who is riding high with the success of Samajavaragamana will next be seen in another out-and-out entertainer Om Bheem Bush which will be hitting the screens tomorrow. This success is a big learning experience for the actor who decided to include a minimum dose of comedy, irrespective of the genre.

Sree Vishnu earlier did many experimental movies with different concepts. Although he was appreciated for his attempts, the movies failed to become commercial hits due to lack of entertainment. Comedy indeed is the biggest forte of Sree Vishnu who will be seen sharing screen space with Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna. This is their second movie together, after Brochevarevarura which was a runaway hit.

The film Om Bheem Bush garnered a lot of curiosity with extremely entertaining promotional material. Apart from hilarity, the movie will have horror, thriller and some suspense elements too. With long weekend and summer holidays, Om Bheem Bush is likely to rake in huge openings.

If the movie receives positive talk, it will end up as the biggest grosser for Sree Vishnu.

Next Pawan meets Naidu, talk about poll strategy Previous Gopichand’s long delayed project locked
