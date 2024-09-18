Game Changer: Shankar’s weird strategy confusing everyone

Ram Charan’s long awaited political thriller Game Changer is one of the most delayed big-ticket films in recent times. Though the film’s shoot started prior to the release of RRR in 2022, the makers couldn’t officially announce the release date even as we are entering the final quarter of 2024. The reason behind such an inordinate delay is director Shankar Shanmugam.

Shankar has the habit of taking longer duration in completing his films because he mounts them on a grand canvas, involving extensive production phase. The same is the case for Game Changer as well. Shankar took a lot of time to complete the shooting formalities because he used to juggle between Game Changer and Bharateeyudu 2. Finally, after more than two and half years, Shankar wrapped up the entire part and commenced the production activities.

Usually, directors have an idea on how much time they need to complete the post production part. Accordingly, they inform the producer about a potential date and ask him to announce the release date as per his convenience. They make sure that the final copy will be readied within the time.

But, Shankar’s weird strategy is confusing not just trade circles but also his team members. He hasn’t yet assured Dil Raju about the release date. So, the production house is looking for an official nod from Shankar to make a formal announcement on the release plans.

Though there are speculations that Game Changer will hit the screens on December 20th, the makers are unable to make it official as they are waiting for Shankar to give clarity on the release date. If Shankar is not fully confident about releasing the film on the rumoured date, why would composer SS Thaman announce it through his social media platforms. So, it is clear then Shankar has locked the release date as December 20th.

As Game Changer hasn’t yet locked the release date officially, so many other films couldn’t announce their arrival in December . Trade circles are confused with the way Shankar is holding back without announcing the release date even when the news is out that the film will arrive in theatres on December 20th.

Meanwhile, Thaman announced that the second single will be out shortly and continuous updates will come very soon. This update has cheered Charan’s fans.