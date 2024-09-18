TANA Ladies Night in Philadelphia

For the first time ever, TANA Mid-Atlantic Women’s team successfully hosted a Ladies Night event in Philadelphia on September 14, 2024. Over 400 women gathered to mark this exciting occasion, which featured non-stop fun and excitement and a vibrant celebration of women’s achievements. Popular anchor Suma, the chief guest, set an energetic tone for the evening, while special guest Mirchi Bhargavi kept the momentum high with her engaging hosting. The attendees enjoyed four hours of entertainment, including games, a delicious dinner and beautiful music.

TANA Mid Atlantic women’s team worked tirelessly to ensure the event grand success. The event, skilfully organized by team led by Mid-Atlantic Women’s Committee Chair Saroja Pavuluri along with her Philadelphia Women’s team Rajeswari Kodali, Bhavani Krothapalli, Manisha Meka, Suneetha Vagvala, Mythri Nukkala, Neelima Voletti, Ramya Malempati, Raveena Tummala, Deepthi Koka, Bhavani Mamidi, Bindhu Lanka, Sowjanya Koganti, and Saleha Killedhar. All the attendees appreciated the organizing committee’s dedication, commitment and hard work.

In his address, TANA Board of Director Ravi Potluri congratulated the women on their achievements and expressed his appreciation to the volunteers and donors. He also announced the 24th TANA Conference, scheduled for July 3rd to 5th 2025 in Detroit. The event was further supported by TANA Board Secretary Laxmi Devineni and Swathi Atluri President of Kalavedika who addressed the audience alongside Regional Coordinator Venkat Singu, Satish Tummala, and Sunil Koganti. The evening concluded with heartfelt acknowledgments to key contributors.

Philadelphia TANA Women team also extended the gratitude to the men’s team including Phani Kantheti, Gopi Vagvala, Suresh Yalamanchili, Koti Yaganti, Krishna Nandamuri, Prasad Krothapalli, Srikanth Guduru, Chalam Pavuluri, Lakshman Bellam, Venkat Subbarao Muppa, Nayudamma Yalavarthi, Ranjit Mamidi, Mohan Malla and Nagaraju Chintham for their invaluable behind-the-scenes support.