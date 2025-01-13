x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Game Changer team approaches Cyber Crime Police

Published on January 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself
image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar

Game Changer team approaches Cyber Crime Police

The highly anticipated film Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, faced a significant setback on its release day. Despite the massive investment and three years of effort, the movie’s HD print was leaked online, causing widespread concern. The film was produced by Dil Raju and Sirish and released during the Sankranti festival, but it soon started circulating on various piracy platforms, including Telegram and pirated websites.

The leak was the result of a coordinated effort by a group of approximately 45 individuals as per the team. They claimed that the film’s team members and producers had received threats on social media and WhatsApp prior to the movie’s release. They demanded a massive amount or else they threatened to leak the piracy print if their demands were not met. The team revealed that critical plot details were shared on social media platforms two days before the release, and the HD print was made available online immediately after the film’s premiere.

The Game Changer team has filed a formal complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station, presenting evidence against the accused group. The filmmakers expressed concerns about whether this group was acting independently or under external influence. The filmmakers launched an inquiry into the claims. They also accused multiple social media accounts of deliberately disseminating negative sentiments about the film. Reportedly, clips and spoilers were shared on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, allegedly interfering with the audience’s experience of the movie. The team said they had filed complaints against these accounts and suggested they might take further legal steps.

Next Varun Dhawan gets trolled for a Throwback Video Previous Trinadha Rao Nakkina issues an Apology
else

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself

Latest

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself
image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar

Most Read

image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar
image
Manchu Vishnu Adopts 120 Orphans

Related Articles

Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow