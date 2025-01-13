Varun Dhawan gets trolled for a Throwback Video

An old video of Varun Dhawan and his co-star Nargis Fakhri has resurfaced online, and it has caused a stir among internet users. The video shows Varun continuing to hold Nargis in an embrace even after the director yells “cut,” indicating the scene has ended. This behavior has upset many viewers, who have criticized Varun for his actions, calling him a “creepy” and “repeat offender” who lacks boundaries as a professional actor.

People online are criticizing Varun Dhawan for his behavior, describing him as creepy and inappropriate. They cite instances where he has acted in a way that disregarded boundaries and consent, such as kissing Kiara Advani and having awkward moments with other actresses. Some express satisfaction that his recent film, Baby John, was not successful, hoping this will teach him to be more decent and respectful.