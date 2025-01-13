x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Varun Dhawan gets trolled for a Throwback Video

Published on January 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself
image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar

Varun Dhawan gets trolled for a Throwback Video

An old video of Varun Dhawan and his co-star Nargis Fakhri has resurfaced online, and it has caused a stir among internet users. The video shows Varun continuing to hold Nargis in an embrace even after the director yells “cut,” indicating the scene has ended. This behavior has upset many viewers, who have criticized Varun for his actions, calling him a “creepy” and “repeat offender” who lacks boundaries as a professional actor.

People online are criticizing Varun Dhawan for his behavior, describing him as creepy and inappropriate. They cite instances where he has acted in a way that disregarded boundaries and consent, such as kissing Kiara Advani and having awkward moments with other actresses. Some express satisfaction that his recent film, Baby John, was not successful, hoping this will teach him to be more decent and respectful.

Next Nagabandham First Look: Fearless Previous Game Changer team approaches Cyber Crime Police
else

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself

Latest

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself
image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar

Most Read

image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar
image
Manchu Vishnu Adopts 120 Orphans

Related Articles

Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow