Nagabandham First Look: Fearless

Published on January 13, 2025

Nagabandham First Look: Fearless

After making a strong impression as an actor with his maiden venture Peddha Kapu, Virat Karrna has teamed up with Abhishek Nama for an unmissable spiritual adventure, Nagabandham. The film has been generating immense anticipation ever since the release of its intriguing pre-look poster, and today, the first look poster was unveiled.

Launched by Rana Daggubati, the first look introduces Virat Karrna as Rudhra, a character brimming with strength and undaunted courage. With a rugged look and flaunting his 6-pack physique, the fearless Virat is seen locked in combat with a crocodile. He uses nothing but a thin thread and his bare hands to pry open the beast’s deadly jaws, symbolizing his grit and determination.

Virat Karrna’s incredible transformation for his second film is on full display, with his finely toned physique taking center stage in the first look poster. It is really surprising to see him in such a stunning avatar, after his typical introduction in Peddha Kapu.

With The Secret Treasure as its tagline, Nagabandham weaves a narrative centered around the mystical concept of Nagabandham and the legendary treasures concealed within the 108 Vishnu temples scattered across India.

The film stars Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as the leading ladies, with cinematography by Soundar Rajan S and music by Abhe.

Produced by Kishore Annapureddy under the Abhishek Pictures banner, in association with NIK Studios, Nagabandham is scheduled for a Pan-India release this year.

