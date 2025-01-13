x
Manchu Vishnu Adopts 120 Orphans

Published on January 13, 2025 by swathy

Manchu Vishnu Adopts 120 Orphans

Manchu Vishnu, has set an inspiring example by adopting 120 orphans from an ashram in Tirupati. This heartwarming gesture during the Sankranti festival has earned him widespread appreciation. The children, who were living in the Matru Shya orphanage located in Bairagipatteda, Tirupati, will now have a brighter future and thanks to Vishnu’s generosity.

Manchu Vishnu has pledged to stand by these children as their guardian, ensuring they receive proper education, healthcare, and emotional support. He assured them, “From now on, I will be there for you as your elder brother and protector.” Additionally, he urged others to come forward and help orphans in need, emphasizing the importance of collective responsibility.

The Manchu family, one of the most prominent families in the Telugu film industry, has often been in the news for various reasons. Recently, the family faced internal disputes and legal issues involving Manchu Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj. These controversies, along with an alleged altercation involving media personnel, had sparked widespread discussions across Telugu states.

However, the Manchu family is now moving past these challenges. They have openly acknowledged that minor conflicts are natural in any family and have expressed their commitment to staying united.

Next Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar Previous Nagabandham First Look: Fearless
