x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Trinadha Rao Nakkina issues an Apology

Published on January 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself
image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar

Trinadha Rao Nakkina issues an Apology

During the teaser launch of Majaka, the film’s director Trinadha Rao Nakkina made some objectionable comments on actress Anshu and he landed in trouble. The actress did not feel comfortable during the time and Trinadha Rao Nakkina was trolled badly. He released a video to apologize about the incident. “I came to know that several women were not comfortable with my statement yesterday. I call it unfortunate and they were not planned. I made these comments to make fun. I would like to issue an apology as they were objectionable. I will also convey my apologies to Anshu” told Trinadha Rao Nakkina.

He also said that he did not think that it would become a big issue. The Telangana Women Commission has been quite serious about the comments made by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and he is expected to get the notices soon. But with his apology video, the issue may get resolved. Majaka is a comic entertainer featuring Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh and Anshu in the lead roles. The film is announced for February 21st release and is produced by AK Entertainments.

Next Game Changer team approaches Cyber Crime Police Previous Complaint to Speaker on Padi Kaushik Reddy
else

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself

Latest

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself
image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar

Most Read

image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar
image
Manchu Vishnu Adopts 120 Orphans

Related Articles

Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow