Ganta condemns Vijayasai comments about him leaving TDP

Former minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has responded on Vijaya Sai comments that Ganta will soon join YSRCP. Details as below.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao was minister in Congress government as well as TDP governments. He is one of the very few leaders from TDP who won elections in 2019 despite anti wave on TDP. But since the last 2 years, there have been rumours about him deserting the party and joining YSRCP. Now, just ahead of municipal polls, Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s follower Kashi Vishwanath joined YSRCP today. Speaking on the occasion, YSRCP MP Vijayasaireddy said that many others are also joining YSRCP as they are impressed with Jagan’s rule. He also said Ganta Srinivasa Rao had sent some proposals which are pending approval from Jagan and once Jagan approves those proposals, Ganta also will join YSRCP.

Ganta condemned the comments of Vijayasai Reddy and challenged him to disclose the proposals he sent, if any. He made it clear that he is not changing the party and this is all mind game started by Vijaya Sai Reddy. He said, many of his followers joined other parties in last 2 years but he is not leaving TDP. Despite condemning these rumours several times, YSRCP is creating the same rumours again and again, he added.

We need to wait and see how Vijayasai responds on Ganta comments.