Pranitha Subhash: Bollywood has space for everyone

Southern actress Pranitha Subhash will soon make her Bollywood debut in “Bhuj: The Pride of India”, and will also be seenin “Hungama 2”. She says the film industry is full of diverse content, adding that she will continue looking for stories that offer variety.

“I think today Bollywood has space for everyone, with different genres and stories — either on OTT or theatres. Apart from that it’s not space where you get stereotyped anymore. You can choose what you want, there are multiple types of movies. Things have diversified so much, so I am just looking for diversity and variety in my work,” Pranitha told IANS.

The actress has worked in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films, and she also runs an NGO in Bangalore, was recently awarded under Times 40 Under 40 list for her contribution as a social entrepreneur. The actress served 75,000 meals in 21 days during lockdown.

What inspires her social work? “My parents are doctors and they have been doing a lot of work for the society — be it blood donation camps, which we conduct annually in our hospital in Bangalore or it could be organ donation, eye donation campaigns. So I look at it as my duty. We did Covid relief, work relief. Mostly I have been inspired by many people in the society besides my parents,” she said.