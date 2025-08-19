Gautham Krishna To Star In Havildar Murali Naik Biopic

Gautham Krishna, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, taking on his most challenging role yet. The project made on Vishan Film Factory, announced as Production No. 1 of producer K. Suresh Babu, aims to unite the nation in pride and remembrance.

This is an intense, emotionally charged biopic on the life of Havildar Murali Naik, a brave Indian Army soldier martyred in Operation Sindoor. The grand launch event, which witnessed the heartfelt presence of Havildar Naik’s family, set the tone for what is poised to be one of the most stirring patriotic films in recent times.

Set against the powerful tagline Balidaan Param Dharma, the film promises high-octane action, raw emotion, and an unwavering salute to the Armed Forces. The announcement poster packs a punch, with Gautham Krishna in battlefield action, flanked by soldiers, armored vehicles, and fighter jets.

Slated for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, this biopic is a national tribute.