x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Gautham Krishna To Star In Havildar Murali Naik Biopic

Published on August 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tollywood actor Booked in Dowry Case
image
War 2 crashes on first Monday
image
A Huge Embarrassment for War 2 in Bollywood
image
Tragedy on the sets of Ranveer Singh’s Film
image
Ram Charan’s multi-makeover for Peddi

Gautham Krishna To Star In Havildar Murali Naik Biopic

Gautham Krishna, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant, taking on his most challenging role yet. The project made on Vishan Film Factory, announced as Production No. 1 of producer K. Suresh Babu, aims to unite the nation in pride and remembrance.

This is an intense, emotionally charged biopic on the life of Havildar Murali Naik, a brave Indian Army soldier martyred in Operation Sindoor. The grand launch event, which witnessed the heartfelt presence of Havildar Naik’s family, set the tone for what is poised to be one of the most stirring patriotic films in recent times.

Set against the powerful tagline Balidaan Param Dharma, the film promises high-octane action, raw emotion, and an unwavering salute to the Armed Forces. The announcement poster packs a punch, with Gautham Krishna in battlefield action, flanked by soldiers, armored vehicles, and fighter jets.

Slated for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, this biopic is a national tribute.

Next Chiranjeevi Listens To 72 Representatives For 2 Hrs Previous Bollywood Audience not interested in Tollywood Crazy Films
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood actor Booked in Dowry Case
image
War 2 crashes on first Monday
image
A Huge Embarrassment for War 2 in Bollywood

Latest

image
Tollywood actor Booked in Dowry Case
image
War 2 crashes on first Monday
image
A Huge Embarrassment for War 2 in Bollywood
image
Tragedy on the sets of Ranveer Singh’s Film
image
Ram Charan’s multi-makeover for Peddi

Most Read

image
After 3 months, Kakani gets bail in mining case
image
“He Will Die Soon”: Pedda Reddy’s Explosive Attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy
image
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s Future in Doubt as Privatization Moves Gain Pace

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion